Marianna police will hold sobriety checkpoints next Friday

By WCTV Eyewitness News

July 21, 2019

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Marianna Police Department will hold sobriety checks on Friday, July 26th between 8pm and 12am. The checkpoint will be held on Highway 73 South, which is north of Highway 90.

MPD says this is a part of their "Operation Sober City" initiative, and they hope to reduce traffic crashes and fatalities while drivers are intoxicated. Chief of Police Hayes Baggett is reminding drivers to slow down, don't text and drive, and to drive sober.