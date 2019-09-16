Marianna sex offender flees Jackson county, now in police custody

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 16, 2019

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – A Marianna registered sex offender flees from Jackson County after a warrant for his arrest was issued back in July, was captured in the western Panhandle area in September.

After his arrest, 35-year-old James Adam Peters was extradited back to Jackson County on the Sept. 6th.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation on Peters in late August and discovered he was residing in the Perry area.

He failed to notify the Sheriff's Office when he left his residence and also failed to inform authorities that he had quit his job approximately nine months before, both actions in violation of Florida statute.

Peters also faces two felony counts of failure to register as a sex offender.

Peters is in the Jackson County Correctional Facility while he awaits his first court appearance.