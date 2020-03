By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 11, 2020

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Jackson County School District says Marianna High School was put on a precautionary lockdown after a student was overheard making a comment about a gun.

The district says the student has been detained and a search is being done. It also says all students are safe.

The district says the lockdown was lifted a bit before 12:30 p.m.

