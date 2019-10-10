Markel Murder Trial Day 10: Closing arguments begin

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 10, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — After nine days of witness testimony, attorneys are set to give their closing arguments in day 10 of the Dan Markel murder trial.

Jury deliberations may follow later in the day.

9:30 a.m. update

Attorneys are getting ready to begin making their final arguments to the jury in the Dan Markel murder case.

Sigfredo Garcia and Katherine Magbanua are facing solicitation, conspiracy and murder charges in the shooting death of the FSU professor.

The jury could begin deliberating by early afternoon.

Testimony has spanned 10 days including testimony from co-defendant Luis Rivera who described a deadly trip to Tallahassee in July 2014 and a $100,000 pay off the day after the murder.

Defendant Katherine Magbanua was the defense’s final witness Wednesday. She denied any involvement in Markel’s murder and denied coordinating any payments for it.

Defendant Sigfredo Garcia chose not to testify.

The judge is reading jury instructions out loud right now and explaining the elements required to prove each crime.

