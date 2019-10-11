Markel Murder Trial Day 11: Jury deliberations continue

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — After 10 days of captivating testimony and attorneys giving their arguments, the Dan Markel murder case is now in the hands of the jury.

Jury deliberations resumed at 8:45 a.m. Friday.

Jurors deliberated for more than four hours on Thursday. The jury, which is being sequestered for this leg of the trial, was sent to their hotel around 8:30 p.m.

9:15 a.m. update

Just before 9 a.m. jurors knocked on the courtroom door with another question.

They asked “Can you be a principle to premeditation if you do not premeditate it yourself?”

The judge referred them back to the definitions in the jury instructions.

The lawyers are called into the courtroom anytime there is a jury question and the defendants are also brought in from a nearby holding cell.

Jurors deliberated for more than four hours Thursday evening before breaking for the night. They asked three questions in that time span.

You can read a recap of Thursday's closing arguments below.

Day 10 wrap

The waiting game is now underway. Closing statements lasted more than six hours inside courtroom 3G.

Those arguments wrapped up around 3:45 p.m. The jurors were then given careful instructions on how to proceed in crafting a verdict.

DeCoste ends his statement with this: “This is what a wrongful prosecution looks like. It’s up to you to prevent this from being a wrongful conviction.”

They have a lot to break down: Two defendants, Katherine Magbanua and Sigfredo Garcia each facing murder conspiracy and solicitation charges.

Another factor for jurors to consider is the fact Garcia is facing the death penalty.

During their closing argument, the prosecution urged the jury not to consider that the people who are ultimately responsible are not in the courtroom. Prosecutors began their two hour argument by pinning the blame on the family of Markel's ex-wife: The Adelsons.

“What enemy or enemies had Mr. Markel made?” Prosecutor Georgia Cappleman asked. “His own family.”

Previously in court, the state played wiretaps and a video referred to as "the bump," where an undercover FBI agent handed a note to Donna Adelson, Markel's ex-mother-in-law, and then recorded who talked to whom.

“She goes straight to Charlie Adelson who goes straight to Katherine Magbanua, who goes goes straight to Sigfredo Garcia. Exactly what this undercover operation was designed to ferret out,” said Cappleman.

Cappleman told jurors that justice for anyone not in the courtroom will have to wait for another day.

"We are trusting you to render a wise and legal verdict in this case," she said.

Defense attorneys did their best to shift the blame to someone else.

Garcia's lawyer squared his argument on the role of Luis Rivera, the gang kingpin who became the government's key witness, in the murder.

"A gangster killed Dan Markel. Luis Rivera killed Dan Markel," attorney Saam Zangeneh said.

Magbanua's attorney turned the attention back to the Adelsons.

"They tried to build a case around her, to force her to cooperate, so they culd get what they have been going after for years now: the Adelson family," attorney Chris DeCoste said.

None of the Adelson clan has been charged with any crime, and they deny any involvement in the Markel murder.

Both 'Dateline NBC' and ABC's '20/20' are working on the true crime story.

Each juror will use a verdict form to sort everything out. If the jury doesn't come up with a verdict by around 8 or 9 p.m., they'll be sequestered in a hotel.

