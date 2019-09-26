Markel Murder trial day 1: Opening arguments begin

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — We have in-court coverage of the Dan Markel murder trial.

9:15 a.m. update

Opening arguments are about to begin in the Dan Markel murder case more than five years after the FSU professor was gunned down in his garage.

Sigfredo Garcia and Katherine Magbanua are accused of conspiracy, solicitation and murder in Markel’s death.

Dan Markel’s family is in court, including his parents and his sister.

The state had hoped to call them to the witness stand to verify voices on a recording, but the judge said they would not be able to remain in court to listen to testimony if so. The state then released them from their subpoenas so they could remain in court.

Prosecutors wheeled in a cart full of evidence along with several large poster boards.

There are 12 jurors and two alternates in the jury box. Among the jurors is a nurse, a college student and a state worker.

The judge is now reading detailed jury instructions and cautioning jurors against watching any media coverage of the case and against discussing the case with anyone whether on line or in person.

