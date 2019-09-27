Markel Murder trial day 2: Witness testimony continues

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 27, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Day two of the Dan Markel murder trial is underway. You can watch a livestream of the trial here.

WCTV has continued coverage of this trial, including recaps of each day in court.

10:30 a.m. update

Jurors are now getting a look at a series of surveillance tapes that show a Prius tailing Dan Markel in the hours before the murder.

Those videos, shown in the big screen, showed Markel’s black Honda pulling into the parking lot at Premier gym at 9:11 a.m. that day. The suspect Prius pulling in and passing his parked car seconds later.

Surveillance video shows Markel walking in and out of the gym and when he pulled out of the parking lot at 10:38 a.m., the Prius followed seconds later.

Lead investigator Craig Isom testified that surveillance cameras from Star Metro buses captured video of the Prius tailing Markel’s car down Thomasville Road and making a left turn on Betton Hills just minutes before the murder.

Surveillance video from another bus shows the Prius heading northbound on Thomasville Road minutes later. That same video shows two people in the Prius including what appears to be a man in a white shirt in the passenger seat.

10:15 a.m. update

The now-retired lead investigator on the Dan Markel case is now testifying.

Craig Isom says he went to the crime scene and within a few hours he located and interviewed Markel’s ex-wife Wendi Adelson.

He said based on her interview he reviewed the couple’s divorce records and found what he called “bad blood” between Markel and the Adelson family.

There is a huge binder with more than 500 pages of divorce filings in evidence. Isom said it showed a judge had denied Wendi’s request to relocate the children to South Florida.

He said it also shows a series of “strong” emails from Wendi’s mother including one that suggested paying Markel a $1 million bribe to move the children.

Isom testified that in one of the emails, the mother proposed splitting that payment three ways among Wendi, her brother and her parents with each paying $330,000.

Isom also testified that Markel had filed paperwork to try to block any unsupervised visits with the children’s grandmother after Markel claimed she was making disparaging remarks about him to the children. Isom said that hearing was never held because Markel was killed first.

Isom testified he went to a memorial service for Dan Markel and asked Wendi’s parents to come to TPD for an interview, but they did not. Isom testified he also asked Wendi Adelson to come in for a follow up interview, but she hung up on him.

9:30 a.m. update

A Tallahassee Police Department forensics expert was on the stand testifying about the trajectory of the bullets that killed Dan Markel.

Shawn Yao testified that the downward path of the bullet indicates that the shots “are more consistent with a taller shooter than a shorter shooter.”

Sigfredo Garcia’s attorney objected, but was overruled.

Yao testified that it’s more likely these shots were fired by someone who is 6 feet tall, rather than someone who is 5 feet 4 inches.

He said that was based on the assumptions that Markel was sitting upright in his car and the shooter fired the gun with an extended arm through the window.

Yao testified that on cross examination that any change in Markel’s position could account for the trajectory. Garcia’s attorney also asked if it was possible the shooter was firing “gangster style” like in many TV shows and movies. Yao said yes.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.