Markel Murder trial day 4: Luis Rivera continues testimony

October 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Day four of the Dan Markel murder trial is underway. Co-defendant Luis Rivera, who agreed to plea deal in 2016, spent nearly three hours on the stand Tuesday describing the day he claims he and Sigfredo Garcia traveled to Tallahassee to kill Markel.

Rivera claimed Garcia fired the deadly shots and all three— Rivera, Garcia and Magbanua— split $100,000 for "the job."

His testimony closed out the third day of the trial, and it's where day four picked back up.

10:15 a.m. update

Rivera was questioned about a ride with law enforcement in which he tried to help them find the murder weapon.

Rivera said they rode up and down I-75 for several hours and stopped at an underpass, but did not find it.

Rivera was clearly agitated when Garcia’s attorney repeatedly asked about connections to the Latin Kings.

“It’s got nothing to do with the Latin Kings, it has to do with me and Garcia,” Rivera said raising his voice.

Rivera testified on the stand Tuesday that his life was in danger for testifying,

Defense attorneys put a handwritten letter on the screen that Rivera sent to prosecutor Georgia Cappleman soon after his plea deal.

In the letter, Rivera said he “told you everything you wanted to know,” and asked Cappleman to move him out of a confinement cell to “general population.”

Defense attorneys asked why he would do that if his life was in danger.

“They’re trying right now,” Rivera said.

9:30 a.m. update

Rivera testified he had never been to Tallahassee before he and Garcia drove up in June to try to kill Dan Markel.

Rivera says when they arrived in Tallahassee, he and Garcia did hundreds of dollars worth of cocaine and went out to eat at Hooters.

Rivera testified Tuesday that they did not wind up killing Markel on June 4 because his children were with him.

The defense is trying to point out inconsistencies in his testimony, saying Rivera initially claimed Garcia drove the whole way on that first trip, but Rivera admitted he got a traffic ticket in Gainesville on that same trip, so they must have shared the driving.

Rivera says he had doubts about killing someone he didn’t know and wanted Garcia to be the triggerman. He said they left Tallahassee after losing track of Markel that morning.

The defense questioned Rivera about why he came back.

“He’s my best friend,” Rivera says of Garcia. That’s why Rivera says he was willing to come back to Tallahassee on July 18.

9:15 a.m. update

Rivera is back on the stand continuing his testimony. Before he got back up there, defense attorneys pointed out although Rivera said he can't read, he received and responded to thousands of text messages on his phone.

Rivera walked into court in a blue jail jumpsuit. He looked directly at Garcia and Magbanua as he waited for the jury to walk in.

Rivera said he can read at a third grade level, and he claimed he uses the audio function on his phone to send and read text messages. The defense also pointed out he filled out the car rental agreement for the Prius.

