Markel Murder trial day 5: Witness testimony continues

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 3, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Dan Markel murder trial continues into its fifth day of witness testimony.

WCTV has continued coverage of this trial, including recaps of each day in court.

Whenever the trial is in session, you can watch a livestream of it here on our website.

9:45 a.m. update

Charlie Adelson’s ex-girlfriend took the stand. She says the two dated for about two years, from 2015 to 2017.

The woman says the two have talked about the Markel murder, but says Charlie Adelson has never made admissions of any kind.

“Once the case started, everything kind of changed,” she testified. She says Charlie Adelson became stressed and irrational and was “not himself.”

The prosecutor asked if he started sleeping with a gun. The woman said he usually slept with a gun.

The woman says Charlie Adelson has a safe in his home and noticed there were stacks of money stapled together.

The woman says FBI agents came to her home multiple times, banging on her door. She believes they secretly recorded their conversation in her condo lobby without her knowledge.

On cross examination, the woman said when she spoke to authorities in July 2018, she was angry with Charlie Adelson for having a baby with another woman.

The woman says she texted Charlie Adelson Wednesday as she left work and traveled to Tallahassee to testify. She said he did text back.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.

