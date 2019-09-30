Markel Murder trial week 2 preview: State's key witness expected to testify

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Three days of jury selection and witness testimonies from the lead investigator and the victim's ex-wife were the week one highlights of the Dan Markel murder trial.

After a hiatus while Rosh Hashana was observed on Monday, court will resume at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

When the trial continues, co-defendant Luis Rivera is expected to testify against Sigfredo Garcia and Katherine Magbanua.

Lead investigator on stand, interviewed Wendi Adelson on day of the murder, and reviewed divorce filings totaling more than 500 pages @WCTV — Julie Montanaro WCTV (@JulieMontanaroW) September 27, 2019

According to state prosecutors, Rivera confessed to the murder for hire plot and agreed to testify against Garcia and Magbanua, in exchange for a lighter sentence in October 2016.

"I think it's a necessary step to move forward and getting the most justice we can out of this case," prosecutor Georgia Cappleman said when the plea was agreed on in 2016.

In their opening statements, the defense attorneys balked at the deal. They pointed out Rivera, who was already serving a 12-year federal prison sentence, would have to serve just seven more years for his role in the Markel murder.

"What did the prosecution get in return for the deal of the century?" Garcia's attorney, Saam Zangeneh, said in court Thursday.

Surveillance video shows Markel walking out of the gym, driving away at 10:38 a.m. only to have suspect Prius follow within seconds @WCTV — Julie Montanaro WCTV (@JulieMontanaroW) September 27, 2019

Garcia's attorney disputed Rivera's claim, suggesting Rivera was the one who may have pulled the trigger, not his client.

Tara Kawass, Magbanua's attorney, said Rivera is not to be trusted.

"He has told so many different versions of what happened, that I don't know what he's going to tell you," she said.

Rivera's testimony comes right on the heels of the testimony of Markel's ex-wife, Wendi Adelson. In order to get her to testify, the state subpoenaed Adelson and gave her immunity.

According to WCTV legal analyst Joe Bodiford, Rivera's and Adelson's testimonies are critical to the state's case.

Adelson getting questions about her divorce of Markel in 2012, did she have a desire to move kids to S. Florida? “Not at that time” she says. Are her parents over involved in her personal life? “I don’t know” she says. — Jacob Murphey (@jmurpheyWCTV) September 27, 2019

There are dozens of witnesses yet to be called to the stand, including agents involved in a South Florida sting everyone is calling the "Bump."

The judge has estimated this trial could last until October 18.

Whenever the trial is in session, you can watch a livestream of it here on our website.

WCTV has continued coverage of the trial, including recaps of each day in court.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.