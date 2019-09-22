Markel murder case begins Monday, five years after FSU professor slain

By: Julie Montanaro/WCTV Eyewitness News

September 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) -- A couple accused of killing FSU law professor Dan Markel in a murder for hire scheme will stand trial starting Monday.

The trial comes more than five years after the legal scholar was gunned down in his garage.

Sigfredo Garcia and Katherine Magbanua are now facing conspiracy and murder charges.

Jury selection starts at 8:30 Monday morning in a trial that's expected to last three to six weeks.

The popular professor was gunned down behind the wheel of his car

as he pulled into the driveway of his Betton Hills home on July 18, 2014.

"The driver's side window is all bashed in and he's got blood all over his head," the caller told the 911 dispatcher that day.

Police suggested Dan Markel's killers were hired hit men who tailed him across town in a Prius.

"It was not a random act that they came up here," Tallahassee Police Chief Michael DeLeo said in a press conference soon after Garcia's arrest.

Investigators believe the motive for the murder was a contentious custody battle between Markel and his ex-wife, but neither she nor any of her family members have been charged. All deny involvement in the murder.

Fast forward five plus years and accused trigger man Sigfredo Garcia and accused go-between Katherine Magbanua are now standing trial for Markel's murder.

A third man, Luis Rivera, is already doing time for the murder and is planning to testify against them.

"It's a complicated case," Circuit Judge James Hankinson said Friday as he considered last minute motions in the case.

The judge denied a motion to separate the trials and ruled they will be tried together as scheduled.

"I'd rather do this one time rather than two. So i'm happy to go forward with both defendants on trial," prosecutor Georgia Cappleman said.

Magbanua's attorneys were hoping to distance her from Garcia partly because he's facing the death penalty if convicted and she is not.

300 potential jurors are scheduled to report to the Leon County Courthouse this week as attorneys try to find at least 12 jurors and three alternates to hear evidence and testimony to try to determine who killed Dan Markel and why.

Jury selection could take several days and the trial could take several weeks.