Markel murder trial day 6: Witness testimony continues

October 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Day six of the Dan Markel murder trial is underway.

10:15 a.m. update

Attorneys continue an exhaustive review of cell phone records in the Markel murder case.

Tallahassee Police Department Sgt. Chris Corbitt testified that of the more than 300,000 cell phone calls and texts they reviewed spanning several years, Luis Rivera made only one phone call to Katherine Magbanua and it was the morning after the murder.

Corbitt also testified that based on the locations of Rivera and Magbanua’s cell phones the morning after the murder, it could be consistent with meeting for a money drop.

The state suggesting that’s also consistent with Rivera’s testimony about meeting Magbanua and Garcia the morning of July 19 to get paid for the murder.

9:30 a.m. update

It’s the sixth day of testimony in the Dan Markel murder case. Factor in jury selection and the trial of Sigfredo Garcia and Katherine Magbanua now spans two weeks.

Tallahassee Police Sgt. Chris Corbitt was back on the witness stand Friday morning to testify about cell phone records in the case. Corbitt spent hours on the stand Thursday afternoon.

Corbitt testified that Luis Rivera’s cell phone records show his phone was communicating with two cell towers near Markel’s home on Trescott Drive the morning of the murder.

Magbanua’s attorneys are now asking for information about calls the day after Markel’s murder. Those calls place Rivera in Miami Beach that morning and Magbanua in Miami that morning, he said.

Corbitt said both Garcia and Rivera stopped using their phones soon after the murder, but Magbanua continued to use her same phone.

The jury is now down to 12 jurors and one alternate after a juror was excused Thursday afternoon due to illness.

Before Friday’s testimony began, the judge addressed reports that one of the witnesses was watching the livestream of testimony in the hallway outside the courtroom before taking the stand herself. He asked all the attorneys what they wanted to do about that and none of the attorneys sought any action.

