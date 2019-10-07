Markel murder trial day 7: State could rest its case today

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The state could rest its case later in the day against Sigfredo Garcia and Katherine Magbanua. The two are accused in a murder for hire plot in which FSU law professor Dan Markel was gunned down in his driveway in July 2014.

The judge told the jury Friday that the state is hoping to rest its case on Monday. The defense case could take a day and a half to call witnesses, and jurors could get the case to begin deliberations on Wednesday or Thursday.

8:30 a.m. update

The state intends to play a series of 40 wire tap recordings on Monday, but the defense told the judge they will object to all of those calls.

The judge Friday said he has not made a ruling on the calls yet and asked prosecutors to give him and the defense copies of the recordings, summaries and transcripts to review.

A decision on that is expected shortly.

The judge said he will allow the jury to see a secret video recording of Magbanua and Charlie Adelson meeting at Miami restaurant.

None of the Adelsons has been charged in the case and have repeatedly denied any involvement in Markel’s murder.

Judge appears to be admitting only wire taps that include Magbanua and Garcia, and throwing out all calls that involve only the Adelsons @WCTV — Julie Montanaro WCTV (@JulieMontanaroW) October 7, 2019

