Markel murder trial day 8: Defense expected to present witnesses

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Day eight of the Dan Markel murder trial picked up where day seven left off: a defense attorney cross examining an FBI agent.

The state is expected to rest its case today. Once that happens, the defense will start presenting its witnesses to the jury.

10:30 a.m. update

An FBI agent is back on the stand for a second day in the Dan Markel murder case.

Pat Sanford was on the stand for nearly seven hours Monday as prosecutors played a series of wire tap phone conversations involving Katherine Magbanua, Sigfredo Garcia and Charlie Adelson.

Magbanua’s attorney is now cross examining him, suggesting Sanford was viewing this investigation “through dirty windows,” not clean ones and was trying to find evidence that backed up his theory that Magbanua served as a link between the Adelsons and accused killers Garcia and Rivera.

“On its face it looks incriminating,” defense attorney Chris DeCoste said, but claimed it was Rivera’s testimony, “his words and his words only” that led to Magbanua’s arrest.

“That’s incorrect,” Sanford said.

DeCoste asked about the Lexus Magbanua got from Harvey Adelson, showing a car title that lists the mileage as 160,000 miles. The defense contends Magbanua paid for it, but the FBI agent says he found no proof of that.

DeCoste also pressed the FBI agent on the paychecks Magbanua received from the Adelson Institute in September 2014. The defense contends Magbanua called patients for the practice and showed a text message in which Magbanua said she would consider how much time she “could dedicate” to it.

The FBI agent said he could find no phone records to confirm that or find any proof that Magbanua worked at the office or remotely.

DeCoste asked the FBI agent if he believes Magbanua’s breast enhancement surgery was a gift for killing Dan Markel. The FBI agent said yes.

“Miami is the Las Vegas of the east,” DeCoste said. The defense attorney asked the FBI agent if he ever visited the clubs where Magbanua worked as a VIP bottle server and did promotions for liquor companies. Sanford said no.

FBI Special Agent Pat Sanford was grilled about an undercover operation they called “The Bump.” He admitted agents did not make a copy of the flyer that an undercover agent handed to Donna Adelson. Sanford said they should have made a copy or taken a picture of it, but it was an oversight as they rushed out the door. Sanford testified they had been debating until the last minute the amount of money to write on the flyer.

DeCoste pressed the FBI agent about their wire taps of Katherine Magbanua and Charlie Adelson. He asked why the FBI didn’t tap anyone else’s phone.

“Not once does she say anything about being involved in a murder,” DeCoste said of the many recordings.

