Markel Murder Trial Day 9: Katherine Magbanua takes the stand

October 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The state finally rested its case on Tuesday, so the defense will continue to present its case on day nine of the Dan Markel murder trial.

The judge said witness testimony may be done Wednesday afternoon.

9 a.m. update

Katherine Magbanua will take the stand to testify in her own defense, her attorney told the judge Wednesday morning.

Sigfredo Garcia opted not to testify on Tuesday.

This could be the final day of testimony in the Dan Markel murder case. It falls on the FSU professor’s birthday. He would have been 47 years old.

Katherine Magbanua will be testifying this morning, her attorney says @WCTV pic.twitter.com/wtbeaGaNby — Julie Montanaro WCTV (@JulieMontanaroW) October 9, 2019

The state called witnesses to the stand over the span of eight days, while the defense just started calling its witnesses Tuesday.

The judge has not yet decided whether attorneys will give their closing arguments Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning.

The state wants to move forward, but Magbanua’s defense attorney argued against making those critical arguments at the end of a long day and then sending the jury home without deliberating.

Judge, attorneys still discussing whether they will do closing arguments today or tomorrow and whether jury will be sequestered during deliberations or not @WCTV — Julie Montanaro WCTV (@JulieMontanaroW) October 9, 2019

