Sigfredo Garcia found guilty of first degree murder in Markel trial

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The jury has just reached a verdict for one defendant, and was hung for the other, in the Dan Markel murder case.

Accused triggerman Sigfredo Garcia has been found guilty of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the July 2014 murder of FSU law professor Dan Markel. He was not found guilty of solicitation.

The jury could not reach a decision on Katherine Magbanua's charges, and the judge declared a mistrial.

The sentencing phase for Garcia is set to begin at 1 p.m. Monday. Jurors will decide whether he gets a life sentence or faces the death penalty.

And to clarify- that would be a mistrial for Magbanua’s case. — Jacob Murphey (@jmurpheyWCTV) October 11, 2019

The verdict comes after ten days of testimony and more than 10 hours of deliberation over the span of two days.

Garcia and Magbanua were tried together. A third co-defendant, Luis Rivera, opted for a plea deal and testified against them.

Markel was gunned down in his garage in what prosecutors contend was a murder for hire plot motivated by a custody battle over the Markel’s two children. Neither Markel’s ex-wife nor any of her family members have been charged with a crime and have repeatedly denied any involvement in his murder.

Markel’s family has been sitting in the courtroom throughout the trial.

