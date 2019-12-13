Marking a Milestone: FAMU, FSU fall commencement begins

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – One chapter in life is wrapping up, and another is just beginning for thousands of students at FAMU and FSU.

Both universities are holding fall commencement ceremonies over the weekend Friday and Saturday.

The crowd at the Al Lawson Center brought plenty of energy, cheering on the 273 graduates receiving diplomas. Another 360 students were on Saturday's slate.

The keynote speaker was Carla Hayden, the current Librarian of Congress and Tallahassee Native. She was born in the FAMU hospital, and her father taught in the school's music department.

"I'm telling the graduates you never know where you going to end up so be open to possibilities," she said.

"The joy of the FAMU families and the students was overwhelming and it gives inspiration for all of us."

Meanwhile, about two thousand Seminoles are walking across the stage at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. A packed crowd watched on as President John Thrasher greeted each graduate.

About half of the students walked Friday; the other half walk Saturday.

