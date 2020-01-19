Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Rally and March

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 19, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) --- A rally and march will be taking place on Monday in observance to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The rally begins at the CK Steele Plaza bus terminal at 10 a.m. and the march to the capitol will begin at 10:45 a.m. Representative Loranne Ausley will be speaking the rally and their will be musical selections from the late Darryl Steele.

Another rally will take place at the capitol at 11 a.m. Circuit judge Stephen Everett will be speaking at the rally.

