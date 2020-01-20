MLK Day Sunday Supper held by the Delta Kappa Omega Foundation

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 19, 2020

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- The women of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Delta Kappa Omega Foundation got a jump start on celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a Sunday Supper.

The event gave faith leaders, youth and other stakeholders a chance to gather for food, fellowship, as well as song and dance.

They said they wanted to put together a supper before the MLK Day celebration because of what he meant to the country. They also said without his sacrifice, the fight for equality wouldn't be the same.

"Well I think that Dr, King has made such a transformation again in our train of thought that it is making a difference in everyday purposes," said Delta Kappa Omega Foundation President Tiffany Randolph.

Jacob Chapel Baptist Church Pastor O. Jermaine Simmons went on to say that he felt that MLK left behind a blueprint for justice.

"He left something here for us," said Simmons. "He left us with a mandate, he left us with some marching orders to make his dream come true."

New Mount Zion AME Church Pastor Anton Elwood said King led a movement championed by young people.

"And a lot times people make up in their minds that you have to be older in order to make a difference," said Elwood. "But the truth is that was actually the millennial movement of that time."

MLK's impact on the present is represented by a day that's dedicated to his legacy.

"But the fact that we have a day to celebrate this man speaks of his impact," said Elwood. "Not only then and even how necessary his impact is even for today."

Dr. King's messaged revolved around peaceful protesting and showed that real change comes in the form of love.

"But as we continue to remember Dr. King it calls to our consciousness how we should treat one another as human beings," said Simmons.

To some people, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is just another holiday that falls on a Monday, but to others, like Delta Kappa Omega, it means much more.

"Strength...Togetherness.. Us collaborating to make a better world for our future and definitely to memorize our past," said Randolph.

The Delta Kappa Omega Foundation continue their celebration of MLK's life Monday at their foundation community center, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

