`Masks Are In’: Georgia highway signs carry virus messages

By: The Associated Press

May 24, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) — Travelers hitting the highways in Georgia this holiday weekend will be seeing some new advice such as: “Wash Your Hands Like Your Momma Is Watchin’.”

The Georgia Department of Transportation says it’s updated the electronic signs that are typically used to warn motorists of crashes or lane closures to carry new messages related to the coronavirus.

Others include: “Masks Are In Everybody Is Wearing Them” and “Feel Sick? Stay Home.”

The DOT says the virus-themed advice is being mixed in with other messages encouraging safe driving during the Memorial Day weekend. The agency says some of the slogans resulted from submissions from citizens for a safety messaging contest.