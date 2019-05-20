Massive gator pulled from South Georgia highway

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 20, 2019

WORTH COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) – Firefighters from Worth County Fire Rescue say it’s of the most interesting calls they’ve ever been on.

Crews were called Wednesday to Highway 33 South near Sylvester for an alligator in the road. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources also responded to help wrangle the reptile off of the highway.

Firefighters say the gator was about 10 feet long and estimated to be around 15 years old.

According to DNR, gators are on the move this time of year, possibly looking for new homes.

Alligators on highways can pose a serious safety risk for drivers. A year ago, a Florida woman and her two children were killed in a fiery crash along I-95 in South Carolina after their car hit a nine-foot alligator.