Massive line at Ross sparks concern

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 26, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A social media video seen more than 57,000 times shows customers waiting in line outside of a Ross store in Tallahassee.

Shanda Davis, the woman who took the video, tells WCTV the crowd was not following CDC guidelines while waiting their turn to enter the store.

“This is ridiculous, do you not see that no one has on a mask!” Davis said in the video.

The video, captured on May 20, shows a massive crowd of customers waiting in line to go inside the Ross store on W. Tennessee Street.

“I couldn’t figure out what was going on then I discovered that actually Ross was opening,” she said.

The line wrapped past the store and stretched across the plaza.

Davis tells WCTV there were hundreds waiting and while the customers aren’t recognizable, she believes they were not social distancing.

“And very few if any had on masks…they were just there,” said Davis.

“Should somebody cough, sneeze or even talk sometimes those respiratory droplets come out when we talk to each other as well and it takes at least six feet of distance to keep those droplets from landing on you,” said Dr. Christie Alexander.

Dr. Christie says although businesses are reopening, that does not mean the virus is gone for good.

“If you are going to a place and see people very close together, clustered together and not abiding by the social distancing or physical distancing guidelines, it may be worth not even going to that business at that time,” said Dr. Christie.

Davis says she hopes her video will serve as a reminder to still be safe even as stores open their doors once again.

WCTV did reach out to Ross for comment; we are still waiting to hear back.

Their website says they are encouraging customers to wear masks while shopping, they are limiting the number of people inside the store, and are widening the aisles to maintain social distancing.

