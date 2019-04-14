Masters Latest: Final round is a race against the rain

By: Associated Press

April 14, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The final round of the Masters is now a race against the rain.

A powerful line of thunderstorms has swept across the South over the past few days and the rain has already made it to the outskirts of Atlanta, which is approximately 145 miles to the west of Augusta.

Conditions on Sunday morning at Augusta National weren't bad, with overcast skies and relatively calm winds.

But the weather is forecast to deteriorate as the day progresses, with wind building and a line of storms approaching by mid-afternoon. The leaders — Francesco Molinari, Tony Finau and Tiger Woods

For more AP golf coverage: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports