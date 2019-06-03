Matt Crews tabbed to lead Packers baseball program

By: John Barron | WALB News 10

June 3, 2019

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -- For the past eight years, coach Matt Crews helped lead the Lowndes baseball team as an assistant coach.

But when the 2020 season makes it’s way next year, Crews will be wearing black and gold.

Crews was announced as the new head baseball coach for Colquitt County.

In his time as a Viking, Lowdnes found the state playoffs five of the last eight years.

As he gets the chance to take over a South Georgia power house, he knows the tradition is strong at Colquitt County.

“So, I’ve always had a very strong respect for the program and it’s always been ran correctly. It’s a strong baseball program here in the south. Obviously the facilities here are immaculate. I’ve had the pleasure of coaching against Colquitt. When it opened up and I saw coach Kirkland decided to hang it up after he’s had a great tenure here. I spoke to my wife and it was very exciting.”

The Packers have quite a winning tradition going for them as well; Colquitt County has only missed the playoffs once in the last 10 years.

