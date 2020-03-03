"Maura's Voice" organization releases study on incel subculture and violence against women

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A new report from Maura's Voice discusses the prevention of targeted violence against women and girls.

Maura's Voice was founded by Jeff Binkley after his 21 year-old daughter Maura was killed in the 2018 Tallahassee Hot Yoga Shooting.

One of the main takeaways is that the perpetrators of targeted violence against certain groups often are not acting alone as "lone wolf" attackers.

The study shows that an incel internet subculture with an ideology that feminism has ruined society can incite violent attacks, such as the Tallahassee Hot Yoga shooting.

"The more we're able to learn, the more we're able to actually identify things for what they actually are, and what the implications are of both behavior and communication, then policy can be developed to more effectively address this," said Binkley.

The research done by Maura's Voice outlines what incel culture means.

"The incel culture is characterized as holding an ideology founded upon misogyny, social marginalization, entitlement and white male supremacy. Predicated on the notion that feminism has ruined society, incels claim that physically attractive young women (labeled as “Stacys”) now choose to sleep with the most physically desirable men (labeled as “Chads”), resulting in a world that denies them power and sexual control," Binkley said.

It goes on to say that incels allege their "only recourse is violent insurrection against the current social order."

Binkley is hoping that the research can inform policy.

The report outlines plans for 2020, including identifying gender bias motivated shootings of women in Florida and developing a database to inform policy.

This week, a resolution condemning hate groups, including white nationalists and incels, passed its third Senate subcommittee, moving to its next phase in front of the entire Florida Senate.

Additionally, the Leon County Commission joined the Florida Coalition on Hate Crimes last week, pushing to expand the definition to include gender-based violence.

