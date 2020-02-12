Mayor Dailey creates first ever city LGBTQ+ committee

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 12, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey is creating the first ever LGBTQ+ Advisory Committee for the city.

Mayor Dailey says this is something he's been thinking about for a long time and says it's an opportunity to stay connected.

The group is made up of 12 citizens, including members from Equality Florida, the Big Bend Homeless Coalition, Florida State University and the Tallahassee Police Department.

"I would love for them to take a look at our city policy and procedures to make sure that we are doing things appropriately and moving the city forward in a good manner in the 21st century," Dailey said. "But also to keep us abreast of the issues that are going on across the country.

Another goal of the committee is to open up lines of communication with the LGBTQ+ community.

Dailey says the council will meet once a quarter or more if needed.