Mayor Dailey responds to Dyke Industries stabbing

September 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey says he is incredibly saddened to hear of Wednesday morning's stabbing and said random acts of violence do not describe who the citizens of Tallahassee are.

Dailey said September 11 is a time to remember and show gratitude for law enforcement and first responders.

He said he could not be prouder of the Tallahassee Police Department and first responders to the scene.

"They responded in an incredibly timely manner, they apprehended the suspect immediately, they secured the area to ensure safety among citizens out in that area and they did a very, very good job," he said.

The mayor has a clear plan of action and has scheduled a meeting for next week to discuss violence in the community; that meeting is to be with the Leon County leaders, the School District and members of local law enforcement.

The groups had a meeting scheduled for two weeks from now, but Mayor Dailey pushed it up to next week, completely clearing the agenda in the process to focus only on violence.

The mayor says the school district is important to include in the conversation, saying it has a unique role in evaluating the youth living in the Tallahassee community.

"We are all trying to figure out why this happens, but it also shows that our community, just like every other community across the country is not immune to these random acts of violence by these monsters," he said. "But, it will bring our community together, it makes us tighter, and it makes us focused on how we can move forward with public safety in our community."

