Mayor of Jasper dies after medical episode while driving in Hamilton County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 25, 2020

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — Darnell Lumpkin, the mayor of Jasper, died after he had a medical episode while driving Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened around 7:20 a.m. while the 67 year old drove a 1994 Toyota Corolla toward the Nutrien Phosphate Facility on Southeast 69th Boulevard. Just before Lumpkin got to the entrance, his car drifted slightly and hit a small traffic barrier in the median.

Hamilton County Fire Rescue workers pronounced him dead on the scene, FHP says.

