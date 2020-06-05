McDade family retains Akbar Law Firm

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 5, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The family of Tony McDade, who was shot and killed by a Tallahassee Police officer on May 27 after reportedly stabbing someone to death, has retained the Akbar Law Firm of Tallahassee for legal representation.

In a pres release, the Akbar Law Firm says:

On May 27th, 2020 Tony McDade, an African American, Transgender man was shot by a member of the Tallahassee Police Department while responding to a fatal stabbing McDade was suspected to be a party to. The Tallahassee Police Department allege McDade pointed a gun at the responding officer.

The Akbar Law Firm is currently in contact with both the Tallahassee Police Department and the State Attorney's office with the hopes of being able to view both the dash cam and body cam footage of the interaction with Mr. McDade very soon.

'There are a lot of extenuating circumstances, and repeated systematic failures that led up to the incidents occurring with the ultimate death of Mr. McDade on the 27th' said Mutagee Akbar, Managing Partner of Akbar Law Firm. 'This is a sad and complex story that will illustrate the flaws in our mental health system, our criminal justice system, and societal prejudice and mistreatment of our minority communities in both a racial and gender identity context. We appreciate the opportunity to tell the very difficult story of what led up to the incidents on May 27th with the hope of bringing about societal awareness of complex issues that deserve both attention and change.'

The Akbar Law Firm will be organizing a press conference in the very near future to communicate aspects of the McDade story beyond the incidents of May 27th and will make media partners aware in advance of that date, time, and location."