McKitty, Williams enter transfer portal

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

January 9, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Former Florida State offensive tackle Jauan Williams and former FSU tight end Tre McKitty have both put their names in the transfer portal.

Noles247 reports Williams is leaning towards leaving and notes he wasn't listed on FSU's roster on Thursday morning.

Williams, a D.C. native, started eight games in 2018 and the first two games of the 2019 season for FSU. Pro Football Focus gave him a 42.8 grade this year, among the lowest of any Power 5 offensive tackle.

McKitty tweeted out his intentions to leave FSU and play one more season as a grad-transfer.

The Tampa native caught 50 passes for 520 yards and two touchdowns while with the Seminoles.