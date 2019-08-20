Medart Elementary School evacuated after non-credible bomb threat from student

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 20, 2019

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office said it evacuated Medart Elementary School after a student made a comment to another kid that made them think he had a bomb in his bag.

The Wakulla School Board Student Safety Information Page posted about the threat around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office said it came to the school around 10:15 a.m. and found the threat to be non-credible. Students were evacuated from the school during the threat assessment and were back inside within 5 minutes, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies didn't find anything on the student. According to the sheriff's office, the student said he was joking.

The student who made the threat is now with their parents, the post said. The sheriff's office said it won't take any action against the student.

