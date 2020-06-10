Medical examiner positively identifies body as missing Hamilton County 14-year-old

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 10, 2020

HAMILTION COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Medical Examiner's Office in Jacksonville has positively identified the body recovered on Thursday, June 4 as 14-year-old Sergio Diego Domingo, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The cause of death was ruled as an accidental drowning, the sheriff's office says.

"Please remember his family and friends in prayer," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

You can see WCTV's previous coverage on this story below.

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 4, 2020

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says 14-year-old Sergio Diego Domingo, who was reported missing by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, has been found dead.

HCSO said Diego had not been seen since May 31.

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 3, 2020

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public if they have any information on the whereabouts of 14-year-old Sergio Domingo, who was last seen on May 31, 2020.

HCSO says Domingo was last seen in Jennings, Florida.

Officials say Domingo is 5'3", and was last seen wearing blue shorts, a brown shirt and black and brown Nike shoes.

HCSO Sheriff Harrell Reid says they don't believe it's a runaway case, and are concerned for his safety.

Authorities say he is from Guatemala, where his parents still live, and lived with his uncle in Jennings.

Deputies say he was texting with his girlfriend Sunday afternoon. Officials say his uncle left the house and when he came back, Domingo was gone.

HCSO says there has been no activity with his cell phone since then.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCSO at 86-792-1001.

