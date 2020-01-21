Medical helicopter called for two vehicle crash in Grady County

By: Krista Monk | WALB/GRAY

GRADY CO., Ga. (WALB) - Two of five people involved in a Grady County wreck Monday were airlifted to a hospital for treatment, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

Trooper Taylor Cooper with GSP said that two people were flown to a hospital for medical treatment after a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of GA 112, GA 262 and County Line Road Monday afternoon.

While we know two people were flown to a hospital for treatment, Cooper was not able to give us anyone’s condition at this time.

Cooper said the wreck happened around 2 p.m.

There were five people involved between the two vehicles, Cooper reported.

GSP has not released a lot of information on this crash but Cooper did say that it is actively being investigated at this time.