Meet Jeopardy's newest contestant: Tallahassee native Gregory Bacon

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 26, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – More than 80,000 people took a test, 25,000 auditioned, yet only 300 made the cut. One Tallahassee man is among them, now the newest contestant on this season of 'Jeopardy!'.

Gregory Bacon say it has been a dream of his to compete on the show. He says he grew up watching the game with his father, and also practiced when he was younger, playing the game on his Super Nintendo.

But now, he is ready for the real thing.

His episode airs on Tuesday on CBS at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday morning, he was all smiles in anticipation for the showing.

Bacon says he was made for this moment. He took an online test of 50 multiple choice questions, then moved on to an in person interview. He had to come 'show ready' to take another test with 50 questions, and then play a faux-round of 'Jeopardy!', buzzer and all.

It was in October when his dream of appearing on the show came true.

"He called me, 'Hey man, yea you want to come out to the show?' I was like 'Absolutely, do people say no?' They were like, 'No people don't say no,'" Bacon says.

Bacon says he never anticipated to get so far as to be on the show, but he knew if presented the opportunity, he would be ready.

"I have always loved trivia, like I did brain bowl in middle school and high school and I loved trivia," he says. "Played bar trivia. Seemed like the next logical step, might as well try to be on the greatest game show ever!"

He has accomplished just that.

Flying to Los Angeles for the first time in November, he found himself filming for the 36th season of 'Jeopardy!'. He said once there, he was taking it all in. He says he thought of the 'greats' like former contestants Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzauer.

"I was just hoping to be around for final jeopardy honestly," Bacon says. "Like when I first found out I did not tell that many people because I was afraid I was going to go on and just bomb, like 'Hey I am going to be on, but wait don't actually watch 'Jeopardy!', nobody's on and you don't want to see it.'"

Although Bacon may be weary of the millions that will watch, he says he is ready to play. He shows us a site called 'J-Archive', a fan made page that he studies from, that has every question, answer, from each and every season.

He says he has noticed patterns of certain questions or phrasing of questions and answers that are particular to the show. He has observed things like the clues usually being at the beginning of a question.

He says although the site is very thorough, going as far as to provide Alex Trebek's conversations with contestants, he says you still need to be aggressive.

On set of the game show, Bacon says he was thick with nervous energy.

"You meet the people and they are just like regular people and they are so nice and you don't want to have to compete against them, and then once you start talking, and you can just tell that everyone is nervous," he says.

Bacon says that in one day, five games are filmed. Call time is 6:30 a.m. Pacific, and Bacon says he waited in the audience for an hour, watching others play, before he got his chance.

"They are randomly distributed, so you don't know when you are going on, what games you are going to get," he says. "So they just randomly deal one out and they just say okay, you are up and you just got out."

Although the show is 30 minutes long, it is only a 22 minute game. Six games will be played, three before lunch and three after, but only five will be selected. So for some contestants, they may not be selected.

Luckily, that was not the case for Bacon.

Bacon can't spill the results of the game, but he says the hardest thing was not getting the answer right, but being the first to buzz in.

He says you want to get the answer in first, but if you do it too early, it locks you out.

"You are up there with two really smart people and you are trying to buzz in as fast as you can," he says, "There are only 60 questions I think so you have to make them count."

He mentions his strengths include sports, music, and science. His weaknesses are Shakespeare and geography. Although he tries to know it all, he says the game goes by in a blink of an eye.

And while we can't get a preview to Gregory's episode, he is excited for everyone to see it.

"I was telling my parents, the only four words I ever want spoken about me are "And our returning champion is.."" he says.

We will just have to wait until Tuesday to see how far this Tallahassee native will go.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.