Meet the Chief: Revell meets with community for first time

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 9, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- On Thursday, newly appointed Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell met with the public during a community meet and greet.

The event is part of Revell's vision of connecting with the community and learning from residents about what they want from law enforcement.

Revell also spoke with WCTV at the event to discuss, among other things, what he's learned from community residents, youth crime in Tallahassee and a new command staff structure.