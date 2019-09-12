Meigs Police Dept. to shut down

By: Krista Monk | WALB News

MEIGS, Ga. (WALB) - The Meigs City Council has voted to shut down its police department.

The vote was split with a majority 3-2 electing to shut the Meigs Police Department down, according to Meigs Police Chief Antonio Mango.

Mango said Mayor Cheryl Walters was one of the votes in favor of closing the police department down.

The Meigs Police Department was operating with only one officer after Darrell Laster, the former police chief, was put on administrative leave and resigned shortly after.

Mango claims the council voted to close the department due to budgetary issues. However, he said the city is roughly $12,000 under budget for this year. He said the police department should have been the last place to shut down.

“Any city, when you’re looking at budget cutting you know, I think the police department should be one of the final steps when you are looking at budget cutting. The police department is vital to any city,” said Mango.

Mango said the police department will officially close its doors on Sept. 24.

