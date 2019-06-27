Memorial service held for slain barber

By Katie Kaplan, WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - (WCTV) Friends and family of Tyras "TJ" McKinney gathered for a memorial service on Wednesday night. Loved ones filled the Truth Gatherers Dream Center Church where photos of the 27-year-old flanked the podium.

"I received the hardest phone call, the most painful phone call, on June 20," said his mother. "He was an angel then and God has decided him to be an angel now."

McKinney was remembered as an avid sports and die-hard Rattler fan, devoted family man and church member.

"Me and that young man prayed with each other every Friday morning when he finished my cut," said one man, who had been a client of McKinney's at Clippers barbershop for three years.

McKinney was shot and killed last Thursday while at work. Arrest documents alleged he was killed by a coworker in front of his young son over $300 .

The gathering was also a time used to speak out against violence in the community.

"Every friend that I could think of, I tried to get them to come and bring their kids because they need to see this and we need to do something," said a long-time family friend.

"You're taking a stand today that what is happening is unacceptable," said Pastor Joe Davis.

After inquiries from TJ's clients as to how they can help, the family has set up a GoFundMe page for to support the child. To donate, here .