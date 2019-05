By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State University has announced information for the memorial service for President Emeritus Talbot "Sandy" D'Alemberte, who passed away on Monday.

The memorial service will take place on Wednesday, June 5 at 2 p.m. at Ruby Diamond Concert Hall on FSU's campus.

A visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the D'Alemberte Rotunda at the FSU College of Law.