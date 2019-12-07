Memphis’ Mike Norvell set to lead FSU Football

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Florida State University has hired Memphis Head Coach Mike Norvell in the same role with the Seminoles, according to a report from ESPN

Norvell will become the 11th permanent head coach in the history of the program after guiding the Memphis Tigers to a 38-15 record over four seasons, succeeding current Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente in the role. Under his watch, the Tigers have won the last three AAC West division titles capturing the conference championship this season.

Prior to his success at Memphis, the 38 year old gained a reputation as one of the sharpest offensive minds in major college football, serving as offensive coordinator for Todd Graham at Pittsburgh in 2011 and following him to Arizona State until heading to the Volunteer State at the end of the 2015 season.

In the last three seasons his high powered Tigers have lit up the scoreboard, ranking top 10 nationally in both yards per play and points per game.

