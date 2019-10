By: WMCActionNews5.com Staff

October 29, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Zoo is looking for name suggestions for their new jaguar cubs.

The zoo wants Memphians to weigh in. For a $1 donation, you can vote on your favorite combination.

The name choices are: Izzy and Gigi, Vida and Frida, and Lula and Bella.

The contest ends in two weeks. All proceeds go toward the jaguars' care.

Click here to cast your vote.

