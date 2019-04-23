Men wanted for questioning in Wakulla County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office is working to identify two men wanted for questioning in a counterfeit cash investigation.

Detectives in the Property Crimes Unit of the Criminal Investigations Division of WCSO say counterfeit currency was used at the Walmart in Crawfordville and the men are believed to be involved.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 926-0800, or Detective Travis Hall at (850) 745-7100.