Mendoza tabs ACC Player of the Week honors

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State third baseman Drew Mendoza has been named the ACC's Player of the Week following the Noles' weekend series victory over Pitt.

This marks the first time in Mendoza's Seminole career that he's been named a conference Player of the Week.

Mendoza hit .800 over the weekend, slugging 1.000 and posted a .833 on-base percentage.

In the process, the Mineola, Florida native saw his average jump from .289 to .321 during the weekend and combined to go 6-for-6 with five RBI and six runs scored on Saturday and Sunday.

The ACC's Pitcher of the Week award went to Pitt's Derek West, who tossed seven shutout innings against the Noles in the series opener on Friday.

West is a native of Orange City, Florida.