Mental health Telehealth portals coming to North Florida schools following Hurricane Michael

August 20, 2019

PANHANDLE, Fla. — A new health care option is coming to schools in counties still suffering after Hurricane Michael. Let's Talk Interactive said in a press release Tuesday it unveiled 63 Telehealth kiosks and 63 Telehealth iPad portals, which will provide counseling and psychiatric care to public school children in six Big Bend counties.

The counties include Franklin, Jackson, Liberty, Bay, Calhoun and Gulf.

The portals will connect children with doctors during the school day to provide care for life stressors, trauma and devastation Hurricane Michael caused. A parent or legal guardian can be part of the video sessions through the HIPPA-compliant platform from work or home to maximize the time thy are able to devote to their children's wellness, the release said.

The portals were rolled out with First Lady Casey DeSantis' Hope for Healing initiative, the Florida Department of Children & Families and Big Bend Community Based Care.

