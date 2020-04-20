Mental health and COVID-19: A talk with a psychiatrist on mental health amidst a pandemic

By: Abby Walton | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 20, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Abby Walton recently sat down with Dr. Jeffery Ferraro, via Zoom chat, to discuss mental health issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abby and Dr. Ferraro talk about the signs and symptoms of anxiety and depression, coping skills and alcohol consumption during this time and where people can reach out to talk with someone.

Dr. Ferraro is a psychiatrist in Tallahassee, with an outpatient practice at Capital City Psychiatry. He also works at Capital Regional Medical Center.

If you're ever in need of someone to talk to, you can always call 211 Big Bend or the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.