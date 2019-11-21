Meteor shower possible Thursday night

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

Nov. 21, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- There is a chance to see what some people have dubbed a "meteor outburst" Thursday night.

An unknown comet is expected to get as close as 15,000 miles away from Earth. This passage will be close enough for the tail of the comet to bring in debris toward earth as meteors.

NASA's Bill Cooke has some doubts about the frequency of the meteors, but we could see roughly 75 per hour in the Big Bend and South Georgia based on his analysis. There are several variables that could impact the frequency such as how close the comet gets and how close you are to the east coast of the United States. The eastern seaboard will have a better chance to see a higher frequency of meteors while the west coast has a very low chance.

It's expected to be a very brief showing Thursday night with only a 15-minute window of peak activity, with the peak at 11:50 p.m. ET.

To see the meteor shower, one has to look toward the east-southeast near the constellation Monoceros, or the unicorn.

Upper-level cloud cover might be the only factor in viewing the meteor shower. Satellite imagery showed some of that moving into the viewing area from the west, and that's not expected to change much overnight Thursday into Friday.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.