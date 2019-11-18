'Meth. We're On It.': South Dakota prevention campaign launches

A statewide methamphetamine prevention campaign, designed to bring awareness to resources available to those seeking help, kicked off Monday.

The South Dakota Department of Social Services announces the launch of a campaign called “Meth. We’re On It." According to a news release, the campaign will focus on creating awareness for available resources to those seeking help, and to connect and empower community members who want to tackle the South Dakota methamphetamine issue locally.

A new website, OnMeth.com, features resources for meth users to turn to for help as well as provides information for community members on how to form a coalition, employ prevention strategies in their homes and schools.

“South Dakota’s meth crisis is growing at an alarming rate,” said South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. “It impacts every community in our state and threatens the success of the next generation. It is filling our jails and prisons, clogging our court systems, and stretching our drug treatment capacity while destroying people and their families.

"This is our problem, and together, we need to get on it.”

Prevention resources are a critical component of the mission, as twice as many South Dakotans ages 12-17 report using meth in the past year than the national average, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. The “Meth. We’re On It.” campaign includes materials to aid educators and parents in youth engagement, equipping them with prevention tactics and other materials, while also encouraging them to join the movement.

For help with meth addiction, call 1-800-920-4343 or text “onmeth” to 898211, or visit OnMeth.com for a list of available resources and local treatment centers.

