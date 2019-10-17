MetroNet brings fiber optic connectivity to Tallahassee, giving residents more choices

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Choice and competition are coming to Tallahassee's internet, television and phone marketplace, as MetroNet expands into the state of Florida.

MetroNet uses fiber option connections, which many argue are the fastest and best way to provide those services.

"Today we are making a commitment to invest approximately $75 million into the City of Tallahassee," said John Cinelli, MetroNet's president.

Cinelli explained the service is symmetrical.

"It's the same speed up as it is down, which is fantastic if you want to do anything with photos or upload stuff to the Cloud," he said.

The goal is to make Tallahassee a "Gigabit City."

"I am laser focused on attracting new business to town, supporting the local businesses that we currently have, and helping the university community and entrepreneurial community to expand," said Mayor John Dailey.

Dailey said economic expansion requires the right type of infrastructure.

"If you're going to be a true 21st century city, you have to have good, strong connectivity," said Dailey.

"This is going to be really great not only for economic development, but for our educational system, for everyone to be able to access the internet," said Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox.

Other commissioners called this expansion a "gamechanger," saying the project creates another way to bring economic development to the Southside.

"They're going to hire 350 people," said Dianne Williams-Cox. "We're already talking about preparing for a job fair, because they're going to need construction workers; they're going to need all kinds of people to make this happen."

At least 40 of those 350 positions will be permanently located in Tallahassee.

Leaders estimate building the fiber network should take about three years, with the first customers receiving service six months later.

According to a press release, MetroNet will offer "100% fiber optic connections directly to homes and businesses with speeds ranging from 100 MB to 1 Gigabit (from blazing fast to ridiculously fast)."

The company is headquarted in Evansville, Indiana, and operates in six mid-western states; Tallahassee is its first foray into the southeastern

United States.

"It's the latest and greatest technology that will never be superseded," said co-founder Al Cinelli.

At Thursday's press conference, MetroNet described its commitment to customer service; leaders said all calls should be returned in 24 hours.

The company also described its commitment to communicating with the public about the construction. MetroNet will send each property owner a letter before construction begins, and a postcard reminding owners two weeks prior to construction. The company will also place a flag in a property owners yard, if they expect construction in the area.

