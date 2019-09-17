Mexico Beach City Council votes to dissolve city's Police Department

By: Grayson Jarvis | WJHG

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -- Tensions ran high at a special meeting Tuesday as the Mexico Beach City Council voted to disband its police force.

At that meeting attended by dozens of community members, the Council was called to vote on whether to accept a proposal from the Bay County Sheriff's Office to take over law enforcement duties for the city. Despite heated opposition from the public, the city council voted 3-2 to accept the proposal.

"Those of us sitting at the table, at least three of us, felt that we were better served, that we were giving our citizens an upgrade," said Mexico Beach Mayor Al Cathey. "[We felt] we were offering the best service available for our community."

The city still has to accept a final contract from the BCSO.