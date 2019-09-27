Mexico Beach awarded $1.1 million to support first responder operations

By: Ryan Kaufman | WCTV Eyewitness News

MEXICO BEACH, FL (WCTV) – The Florida Division of Emergency Management is awarding Mexico Beach $1.1 million to support first responder operations while the city focuses on Hurricane Michael recovery efforts.

FDEM has provided this funding as a part of the bigger $25 million “Hurricane Michael State Recovery Grant Program.” FDEM created the grant to support communities in the Big Bend of Florida while they collectively recover from Michael.

Governor DeSantis said in a press release, “After the devastating impact Hurricane Michael had on this city, and especially it’s budget, it is vital we do whatever we can to help. By providing funding to support the Mexico Beach Fire Department and law enforcement officers, we are helping the city make sure its residents are safe, while also ensuring our hard working first responders can support their families.”