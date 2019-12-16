Mexico reaffirms rejection of US labor inspectors

Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard is downplaying language before the U.S. Congress that could provide for U.S. labor inspectors that Mexico had rejected as part of a new regional free trade agreement.

Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland, left, Mexico's top trade negotiator Jesus Seade, center, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, sign an update to the North American Free Trade Agreement, at the national palace in Mexico City, Tuesday, Dec. 10. 2019. Observing from behind are Mexico's Treasury Secretary Arturo Herrera, left, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, second left, Mexico's Labor Secretary Maria Alcade, third left, and The President of the Mexican Senate Ricardo Monreal. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

He says the implementation legislation is internal to each country, though the U.S. should have advised Mexico.

Mexico’s lead trade negotiator is in Washington to sort out the latest disagreement, but Ebrard said Monday that the accord replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement remains intact.

